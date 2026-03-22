Nikita’s 'Nazdeekiyan' with Karan Johar

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Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Nazdeekiyan is described as a contemporary drama examining interpersonal relationships. Dutta acknowledged the significance of the project in her career, noting that it is her first association with the banner. "I'm very excited for Nazdeekiyan, especially as it marks my first collaboration with Dharmatic. It's a beautifully written story, paired with a wonderful set of co-actors. Working with a director who has such clarity of vision, and having Karan's backing, makes the experience even more meaningful," she said.

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Nikita was last seen in the high-octane Netflix action thriller Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins (2025), where she starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.