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Home / Entertainment / Nikita’s 'Nazdeekiyan' with Karan Johar

Nikita’s 'Nazdeekiyan' with Karan Johar

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ANI
Updated At : 05:51 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Nikita Dutta
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Nikita Dutta will headline Dharmatic Entertainment's upcoming Prime Video India series Nazdeekiyan, marking her first collaboration with the digital content arm backed by Karan Johar.The project places her in a central role in a relationship-driven narrative, alongside Paresh Pahuja, Aakanksha Singh and Taaha Shah.
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Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Nazdeekiyan is described as a contemporary drama examining interpersonal relationships. Dutta acknowledged the significance of the project in her career, noting that it is her first association with the banner. "I'm very excited for Nazdeekiyan, especially as it marks my first collaboration with Dharmatic. It's a beautifully written story, paired with a wonderful set of co-actors. Working with a director who has such clarity of vision, and having Karan's backing, makes the experience even more meaningful," she said.

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Nikita was last seen in the high-octane Netflix action thriller Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins (2025), where she starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

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