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Home / Entertainment / Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti to star in Prime Video’s ‘Babita Singh Reporting’

Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti to star in Prime Video’s ‘Babita Singh Reporting’

Investigative drama directed by Ambiecka Pandit to premiere on Prime Video on August 28

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:29 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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“Babita Singh Reporting”, an investigative drama featuring Malayalam actor Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role, will make its debut on Prime Video on August 28. Image credit/Instagram @primevideoin
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“Babita Singh Reporting”, an investigative drama featuring Malayalam actor Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role, will make its debut on Prime Video on August 28, the streaming service announced on Monday.

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Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the Hindi-language movie also stars Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles. It is executive produced by critically-acclaimed writer-director Sudip Sharma.

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Set in a small Indian town, “Babita Singh Reporting” follows suspended police officer Babita, fondly known as Baby, played by Sajayan, known for her performances in movies such as “Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum”, “The Great Indian Kitchen” and “Chithha”.

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“A people-pleasing cop who has spent much of her life putting others first, Baby is devastated when a childhood friend is murdered. She sets out to uncover the truth, embarking on an investigation that gradually becomes a journey of self-discovery,” read the official logline of the movie.

Against the backdrop of the murder investigation, the film explores grief, relationships, family dynamics and the choices that have shaped Baby’s life.

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Sharma, who previously collaborated with Prime Video on two seasons of Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer “Paatal Lok”, said the film, while centred on a crime, is ultimately about a woman who has spent much of her life adjusting to others and seeking their validation.

“Nimisha Sajayan brings her to life with incredible sensitivity and strength, while Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar add wonderful depth and texture to the world around her,” he said.

“Having collaborated with Prime Video through two seasons of ‘Paatal Lok’, it felt natural to bring this story to a service that has consistently championed distinctive voices and created a home for storytellers and talent. Prime Video has given us the creative freedom, support, and reach to bring this story to audiences exactly as we envisioned,” he added.

Prime Video India director and head of Originals Nikhil Madhok said the film reflects the streaming service’s focus on distinctive and authentic stories.

“The film is, at its core, a deeply human story about the search for truth and a woman reclaiming her voice while navigating grief, relationships, and life,” Madhok said.

“Babita Singh Reporting” is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani under the banner of Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three.

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