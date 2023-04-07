Nimrat Kaur is thrilled to 'get immortalised on screen' with Amitabh Bachchan as she bags 'Section 84'

Mumbai, April 7
Actor Nimrat Kaur has joined the cast of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movie "Section 84", the makers announced Friday.
The courtroom drama thriller is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of "Te3n" and "The Girl On The Trailer" fame. It will also feature actors Diana Penty and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.
Kaur, known for performances in movies "The Lunchbox" and "Airlift", said she is excited to collaborate with Bachchan and Dasgupta.
"Embarking on one of the most challenging creative adventures of my life with the unsurpassable privilege of being immortalised on screen with Mr Amitabh Bachchan. So grateful to Ribhu Dasgupta for this incredible and riveting opportunity," the 41-year-old actor said in a statement.
She also shared the news on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
"Section 84" marks the third collaboration between Bachchan and Dasgupta, following TV miniseries "Yudh" and "Te3n".
The upcoming movie is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar.
Kaur was most recently seen in Netflix's "Dasvi", co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She will next star in social thriller "Happy Teacher's Day".
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge
Health Minister Mandaviya asks states to ramp up testing
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership
Says clueless Congress assigns tailors’ job to barbers, can’...
'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people
‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...
‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president
Earlier, Sidhu met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka G...
Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 3.9 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
‘Mera Na’ is Moosewala’s third song officially released afte...