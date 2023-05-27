Nimrat Kaur on how ‘School Of Lies’ happened for her

IANS

The show School of Lies came to her when she was looking for something diametrically opposite, but Nimrat Kaur was impressed by the writing at once.

Talking about the show, Nimrat says, “While I was personally looking for something light, when School of Lies came to me, there was something about the subject that drew me towards it. It’s a very important story that needs to be told, and I felt compelled to be a part of this world. I had always been a very big admirer of Avinash Arun’s work, right from the days of Killa, his much celebrated Marathi film and wanted to collaborate with him”.

The show, which also stars Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi, is inspired by true events. It has been created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware.

She adds, “I’ve always wanted to be seen through his lens, and this brought forward a really attractive combination of a few factors that I had been wanting to explore as an actor. While the decision wasn’t easy because of the density of the material, it was a no-brainer for me.” Produced by BBC Studios, School of Lies will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 2.