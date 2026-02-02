DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / Entertainment / Nine budgets, nine handlooms: Nirmala Sitharaman’s saree saga

ANI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:44 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday chose to wear a handwoven Kancheevaram silk saree from Tamil Nadu ahead of her presentation of the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament.

For her record ninth consecutive budget presentation, Sitharaman’s sartorial choice reaffirmed a tradition that has quietly evolved into a cultural statement. The Finance Minister’s saree featured a purple kattam (checked) body with light golden-brown checks, a coffee-brown border with thread work, and a mustard-gold pallu panel accented by violet and gold borders. She teamed the drape with a woollen shawl. Known for their lustrous silk and intricate craftsmanship, Kancheevaram sarees are among India’s most celebrated handlooms.

A native of Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman chose to pay homage to her home state, which is holding Assembly elections this year. The Union Minister has kept with tradition in continuing to emphasise handwoven fabrics and artisan-made crafts in her Budget Day saree choices. Since her first budget in 2019, when she wore a bright pink Mangalagiri saree, Sitharaman has showcased handlooms from across the country.

These include a yellow-gold silk saree in 2020, a Pochampally Ikat in 2021, Odisha’s Bomkai in 2022, Karnataka’s Ilkal in 2023, and two distinct weaves in 2024 - Mangalagiri silk for the full budget and a blue Tussar silk saree with Kantha embroidery for the interim session.

In 2025, she wore an ivory Madhubani hand-painted saree gifted by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi. — ANI

