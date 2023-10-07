Nishtha and Sneha sing the track of Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants Nishtha Sharma and Sneha Bhattacharya have together sung the title track of Zee TV’s new fiction show, Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. The captivating promo of the show has already caught everyone’s attention and the song beautifully encapsulates the intricate bond between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Nishtha Sharma said, “It was such an honour to mark my playback debut with the title track of Zee TV’s upcoming show Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. I have recorded a song in a professional setup for the first time in my life, and it was nothing short of a dream. I was very excited and nervous before recording the song, but everyone made it comfortable for me.” Sneha Bhattacharya added, “I was really excited when I was approached to sing the song and that too for a fiction show. It was indeed a first-of-a-kind experience for me, I will never forget the moment I stepped into the studio and learnt the nuances of recording. I am glad my hard work and diligence are paying off well. I would like to thank Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for providing me an opportunity to showcase my talent. I hope I have done justice to it.”