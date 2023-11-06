 Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Rekha, and others Illuminate Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Rekha, and others Illuminate Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash

Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Rekha, and others Illuminate Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash

Bollywood's glitterati shine bright at the celebration

Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Rekha, and others Illuminate Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash

Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash lit up in style. Instagram



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 6

Diwali season kicked off with a bang as the who's who of Bollywood gathered for Manish Malhotra's grand pre-Diwali party at his Mumbai residence. The renowned fashion designer set the stage for a night of glamour and tradition, with a star-studded guest list that included Nita Ambani, Rekha, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, and an array of other A-list celebrities.

Manish Malhotra himself welcomed the paparazzi with a warm 'Happy Diwali' in a stylish black ensemble. The backdrop of the event was adorned with enchanting white flowers, setting a dreamy tone for the evening.

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant, soon to be a part of the Ambani family, made a royal entrance. Nita graced the occasion in a navy blue embellished saree, complemented by matching diamond jewellery, while Radhika stunned in a heavily embellished white lehenga. The two elegantly posed for the cameras, radiating grace and opulence.

Salman Khan, the Bollywood icon known for his signature swag and style, made a grand appearance. He sported a long-sleeved blue T-shirt, black cargo pants, and matching boots. As he posed for the lenses with his hands in his pockets, Salman's charismatic smile lit up the event.

The timeless beauty of Bollywood, Rekha, stole the spotlight in a resplendent golden saree paired with a full-sleeved blouse. She adorned herself with exquisite jewellery, including a neckpiece, matching mangtika, bangles, and earrings. With her signature red lips and dewy makeup, Rekha exuded timeless elegance.

Gauri Khan exuded regal charm with her ethnic ensemble, donning a pastel green transparent saree embellished with silver and golden embroidery.

Madhuri Dixit, accompanied by her husband Dr Nene, graced the party in a stunning black sheer saree, her hair flowing freely and silver chandbaalis adorning her ears.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought a touch of regal sophistication to the gathering in a red and pink sharara set, accessorised with a matching dupatta and a golden clutch. Her red lips added a striking contrast to the ensemble.

The celebration also witnessed the presence of Bollywood's beloved couples, including Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

Here's newlywed Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were festive ready:

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda:

The entire cast of Zoya Akhtar's upcoming teen musical comedy flick 'The Archies' was also spotted posing for paparazzi outside Manish's house.

Take a look:

Among the other attendees were Sakshi Dhoni, Sharvari, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Huma Qureshi, Nushrrat Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi, Shamita Shetty, Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, Bhumi Pednekar, Banita Sandhu, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and a host of other glittering stars.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's look for the occasion:

#Bollywood #Diwali #Mumbai #Salman Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Actress Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake objectionable video goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab govt versus governor: Governors must act even before matter reaches court, says Supreme Court

3
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: BJP expels party leader Sandeep Dayma over remarks on gurdwaras and mosques

4
India

Sacked driver of Karnataka government officer strangled, slit her throat; arrested

5
Punjab

Punjab cabinet okays Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme

6
Amritsar

Now, direct flights from Australia, New Zealand to holy city Amritsar

7
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's air quality dips to 'poor', experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

9
India

MoD to contest scores of disability pension cases

10
Punjab

5 die in road accident in Punjab's Moga

Don't Miss

View All
Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Top News

Odd-even rule back in Delhi from November 13-20 to combat air pollution

Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13-20 to combat air pollution

No physical classes in City schools, barring classes 10 and ...

Day ahead of 1st phase voting in Chhattisgarh, two polling staff, BSF jawan hurt in IED blast

Day ahead of 1st phase voting in Chhattisgarh, two polling staff, BSF jawan hurt in IED blast

The incident occurred around 4 pm in in Kanker district

5.6 magnitude quake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in north India

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in north India

The National Centre for Seismology says epicentre for the qu...

Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in ED custody in connection with alleged bank fraud case

ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in bank fraud linked money laundering case

Gajjanmajra, who had been booked under a Prevention of Money...

Governors must act even before matter comes before court: SC on Punjab govt's plea against governor's delay in giving nod to bills

Punjab govt versus governor: Governors must act even before matter reaches court, says Supreme Court

'There is a little bit of soul searching to be done by both ...


Cities

View All

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

Now, direct flights from Australia, New Zealand to holy city Amritsar

SAD leader asks AAP to explain Arvind Kejriwal's stand on Sutlej Yamuna Link canal

Prayers for release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Akal Takht

75% complaints received on WhatsApp number resolved by civic body

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Chandigarh's air quality dips to 'poor', experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Weeks after fire at Nehru Hospital, PGI floats tender to replace UPS systems

Gurmukhi text on signboards in Chandigarh needs a spellcheck

Cut fee of small flats to Rs 800, Pawan Kumar Bansal urges Chandigarh Administration

4 assailants shoot at vehicle dealer on Panchkula highway

Odd-even rule back in Delhi from November 13-20 to combat air pollution

Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13-20 to combat air pollution

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Aussie leader of opposition at Bangla Sahib

Pollution crisis: No physical classes in Delhi schools, barring classes 10 and 12, until November 10

SC sets up selection panel for appointment of members to Delhi power regulator

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Officials carry out field visits to curtail farm fire incidents in Jalandhar

Jalandhar administration to honour farmers for not burning straw

10 budding shuttlers romp home

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure implementation of cracker ban window in letter & spirit?

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

184 stubble burning cases reported in Ludhiana district

Happy Seeder unviable investment for paddy farmers as cost outweighs benefits

Open House: With stubble burning cases on rise, what should be done to check pollution levels in Ludhiana district?

Three teenagers drown in Sutlej

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Yadavindra Public School celebrates 75th sports day