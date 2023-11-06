Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Rekha, and others Illuminate Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 6

Diwali season kicked off with a bang as the who's who of Bollywood gathered for Manish Malhotra's grand pre-Diwali party at his Mumbai residence. The renowned fashion designer set the stage for a night of glamour and tradition, with a star-studded guest list that included Nita Ambani, Rekha, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, and an array of other A-list celebrities.

Manish Malhotra himself welcomed the paparazzi with a warm 'Happy Diwali' in a stylish black ensemble. The backdrop of the event was adorned with enchanting white flowers, setting a dreamy tone for the evening.

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant, soon to be a part of the Ambani family, made a royal entrance. Nita graced the occasion in a navy blue embellished saree, complemented by matching diamond jewellery, while Radhika stunned in a heavily embellished white lehenga. The two elegantly posed for the cameras, radiating grace and opulence.

Salman Khan, the Bollywood icon known for his signature swag and style, made a grand appearance. He sported a long-sleeved blue T-shirt, black cargo pants, and matching boots. As he posed for the lenses with his hands in his pockets, Salman's charismatic smile lit up the event.

The timeless beauty of Bollywood, Rekha, stole the spotlight in a resplendent golden saree paired with a full-sleeved blouse. She adorned herself with exquisite jewellery, including a neckpiece, matching mangtika, bangles, and earrings. With her signature red lips and dewy makeup, Rekha exuded timeless elegance.

Gauri Khan exuded regal charm with her ethnic ensemble, donning a pastel green transparent saree embellished with silver and golden embroidery.

Madhuri Dixit, accompanied by her husband Dr Nene, graced the party in a stunning black sheer saree, her hair flowing freely and silver chandbaalis adorning her ears.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought a touch of regal sophistication to the gathering in a red and pink sharara set, accessorised with a matching dupatta and a golden clutch. Her red lips added a striking contrast to the ensemble.

The celebration also witnessed the presence of Bollywood's beloved couples, including Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

Here's newlywed Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were festive ready:

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda:

The entire cast of Zoya Akhtar's upcoming teen musical comedy flick 'The Archies' was also spotted posing for paparazzi outside Manish's house.

Take a look:

Among the other attendees were Sakshi Dhoni, Sharvari, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Huma Qureshi, Nushrrat Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi, Shamita Shetty, Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, Bhumi Pednekar, Banita Sandhu, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and a host of other glittering stars.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's look for the occasion:

