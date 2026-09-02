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Home / Entertainment / Niti Taylor faces backlash over remarks on women liking ‘dominant’ and ‘aggressive’ men

Niti Taylor faces backlash over remarks on women liking ‘dominant’ and ‘aggressive’ men

Several users pointed out her comments were taken out of context from a discussion about her Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan character

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 01:14 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Actress Niti Taylor is facing backlash after remarks she made during an interview about women being drawn to dominant and aggressive men went viral, with many accusing her of normalising unhealthy relationship dynamics.

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Speaking to Galatta India about the enduring popularity of her show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and her on-screen pairing with Parth Samthaan, Taylor said, "Every girl is a Nandini. A girl doesn't want a sweet guy. They always want a little dominating, a little harsh. They all like bad boys because we like it when they shout a little or take charge, when they show their love in a somewhat crazy way. What would we even do with someone who is just sweet?"

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The reaction online was swift and divided. "Pathetic. She is pathetic," wrote one user. Another added, "For all the young, impressionable minds watching this — please don't fall for this romanticism. Being in a toxic relationship has far reaching consequences on your physical and mental health." Several others pushed back on the generalisation, with comments like "Not all girls. Please don't generalise" and "Who's the 'we' here?"

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Not everyone agreed she was in the wrong. A section of viewers argued that the viral clip had been deliberately edited to remove context, pointing out that Taylor was speaking specifically about her fictional character Nandini and her dynamic with Manik Malhotra, not making a blanket statement about all women. "She was answering from Nandini's perspective," one user wrote.

Taylor was last seen on the Prime Video reality show Alliance.

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