Niyati Fatnani talks about shooting at zero degree in Mussoorie

Niyati Fatnani will currently be seen in a new show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. She talked about shooting for the same in Mussoorie at zero degree celsius.

She plays Avantika, which is a cameo role. Fatnani said, “My character is significant in the story. Avantika is deeply in love with Tej aka Arjun Bijlani, who is a werewolf. She will be seen going through an emotional phase.”

Fatnani adds, “We were shooting our outdoor sequence in Mussoorie. I had to run during one sequence and I had a near-freezing experience. It was a different and enriching experience to shoot a scene in a real location. I was shooting in a lehenga and I just had a jacket and shawl to cover myself. I kept sipping coffee to keep myself warm. However, being from Mumbai, it was fun shooting in such a cold climate.”

She also did a cameo in Aashiqana, produced by Gul Khan.