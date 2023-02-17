Niyati Fatnani talks about shooting at zero degree in Mussoorie

Niyati Fatnani will currently be seen in a new show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. She talked about shooting for the same in Mussoorie at zero degree celsius.
She plays Avantika, which is a cameo role. Fatnani said, “My character is significant in the story. Avantika is deeply in love with Tej aka Arjun Bijlani, who is a werewolf. She will be seen going through an emotional phase.”
Fatnani adds, “We were shooting our outdoor sequence in Mussoorie. I had to run during one sequence and I had a near-freezing experience. It was a different and enriching experience to shoot a scene in a real location. I was shooting in a lehenga and I just had a jacket and shawl to cover myself. I kept sipping coffee to keep myself warm. However, being from Mumbai, it was fun shooting in such a cold climate.”
She also did a cameo in Aashiqana, produced by Gul Khan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chetan Sharma resigns from selection committee chairman’s post following sting operation row
His resignation has been accepted
BJP lashes out at billionaire investor George Soros, says he is ‘targeting’ Indian democratic system
Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine ...
Adani issue: Supreme Court to hear PILs today, mull over setting up experts' panel to strengthen regulatory mechanisms
The crucial hearing on the PILs by a bench headed by Chief J...
2 men found charred in Bhiwani: Rajasthan Police detain 6 people for interrogation
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said ...
Left out of husband's will, 83-year-old Sikh widow in UK wins court battle; to get property worth Rs 9.8 crore
Karnail Singh, who died in 2021, left nothing for wife Harba...