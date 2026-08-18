No Bigg Boss for Elnaaz Norouzi?

Speculation around Elnaaz Norouzi's participation in the upcoming 20th season of Bigg Boss has been doing the rounds for a while now, with her name popping up on the list of expected contestants.

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But according to sources close to the actor, that speculation may have gotten ahead of itself, because Elnaaz's attention right now is firmly elsewhere.

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"She's currently in LA to promote her Hollywood film, The Fix. And that's really where her focus is at the moment," a source close to the actress shared. "There's no truth to the Bigg Boss talk. She has a Hollywood film releasing in September, and that's taking up all her time and energy right now," the source added.

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Elnaaz plays the female lead in The Fix, marking her second major Hollywood outing after 2023's Kandahar, which saw her share screen space with Gerard Butler.

Directed by Guy Moshe, The Fix is an action thriller in which she stars opposite Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi. With the film set to hit theatres on September 11, it's being said that the actor and her team are keeping their focus squarely on the release.