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Home / Entertainment / No bridesmaids, no groomsmen: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce break wedding tradition

No bridesmaids, no groomsmen: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce break wedding tradition

Choosing family over convention, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had their brothers stand beside them as they exchanged vows in a private New York ceremony

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Los Angeles, Updated At : 01:09 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce chose to break away from wedding tradition by opting against bridesmaids and groomsmen during their wedding ceremony. Image credit/REUTERS.
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce chose to break away from wedding tradition by opting against bridesmaids and groomsmen during their wedding ceremony at New York's Madison Square Garden, instead assigning key roles to their siblings on their special day.

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According to PEOPLE magazine, the duo tied the knot on Friday, July 3, in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. Rather than having a traditional bridal party, Swift was accompanied by her brother Austin Swift, who served as her Man of Honor, while Kelce's brother, former NFL star Jason Kelce, stood beside him as Best Man.

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According to a representative for Swift, actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. The decision to forgo bridesmaids and groomsmen marked a departure from conventional wedding practices, with the couple choosing to keep the focus on immediate family members, PEOPLE magazine said.

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Meanwhile, after the couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony, the iconic Madison Sqaure Garden itself marked the occasion by displaying a special "JusT&T Married" message on its giant screens immediately after the ceremony.

According to PEOPLE, the custom display was a tribute to the couple's initials, a recurring theme throughout their relationship. Kelce had previously created "TNT" friendship bracelets for the pair, while the couple also referenced the initials when announcing their engagement on social media with a dynamite emoji.

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The wedding ceremony was held at Madison Square Garden, where celebrations had already begun a day earlier with an intimate rehearsal dinner attended by close family and friends at the venue's Infosys Theatre.

For their big day, the bride and groom wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections. Swift completed her bridal look with Cartier jewellery, while both she and Kelce wore custom Christian Louboutin shoes.

While Swift chose not to have bridesmaids at her own wedding, she has been part of several bridal parties over the years. The singer previously served as a bridesmaid at the weddings of close friends, including Lena Dunham, childhood friend Abigail Anderson and longtime friend Britany Maack, according to PEOPLE magazine.

Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023 after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed on his New Heights podcast that he had unsuccessfully tried to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number during one of her Eras Tour concerts. Their relationship soon became public after Swift attended a Chiefs game later that year, and the couple have since frequently supported each other's careers.

The pair later announced their engagement in August 2025 through a joint Instagram post featuring Kelce's proposal.

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