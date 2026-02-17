No-phone policy for guests at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devrakonda’s wedding: Source

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda are reportedly set to tie the knot on February 26 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

The rituals are said to start from February 24, as per a report by India Today. The wedding will have a small guest list, where close friends and family members will be invited.

Rashmika and Vijay are going to have a no-phone policy for the guests at the wedding.

A source revealed that the actors are not planning to invite any colleagues from the film industry to their wedding.

Even the photographers and videographers covering the wedding will have to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The couple would be reportedly taking a month break after their wedding.

A grand reception, as per the report, might take place in Hyderabad, in which actors and other industry colleagues would be invited.