Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic has arrived with the scale and ambition fans expected, but not without resistance. As clips and reactions spread online, a clear pattern emerged in the criticism, and it centers on how the film sounds rather than how it looks.

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Viewers have taken issue with dialogue and accents they call too modern and distinctly American, arguing they fail to capture the atmosphere of ancient Greece that Homer's epic demand, and sentiments has carried through heavily into Youtube's comment section. Not everyone agreed with the criticism though, with some arguing that no film can authentically reproduce ancient Greek speech, the accents and dialogue should be seen as creative choices.

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Casting has added to the friction. Matt Damon leads as Odysseus, King of Ithaca, with Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope and Tom Holland as their grown son Telemachus. Scrutiny has landed hardest on Lupita Nyong'o's casting as Helen of Troy, with critics arguing the choice clashes with a more classical vision of the story.

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The film follows Odysseus on a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, facing the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and Calypso along the way, with Zendaya playing the goddess Athena.

Scholars have entered the fray too. Professor Susan Deacy told the BBC, "I wonder whether we have become inclined to treat mythological material as though it were historical material." Film writer Tom Shone, also speaking to the BBC, described Nolan as a "Rorschach director," meaning different viewers interpret his films in different ways.

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Nolan, an Oscar winner for Oppenheimer and known for pursuing realism in his films, shot The Odyssey entirely on custom IMAX cameras, making it his first film to be shot exclusively using the technology. Emma Thompson produced, with Thomas Hayslip as executive producer, alongside a cast rounded out by Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel and Benny Safdie.

Whatever the online noise, The Odyssey remains on track to open as one of the biggest theatrical events of the summer.