DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Noor-E-Mehfil united Ludhiana women and Bollywood diva Dia Mirza in a celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage

Noor-E-Mehfil united Ludhiana women and Bollywood diva Dia Mirza in a celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:18 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dia Mirza at Noor-E-Mehfil, Ludhiana
Advertisement
It was an altogether different experience for many women from the city as they got an opportunity to walk the ramp with Bollywood diva Dia Mirza. Organised by the FLO Chapter of Ludhiana, the event, Noor-E-Mehfil, celebrated India’s timeless heritage

Conceptualised around the theme, Where Heritage Meets New Horizons, the fashion show brought together the grandeur of couture, the richness of Indian craftsmanship and a strong message of women empowerment.

Advertisement

Dia Mirza, the show-stopper at the event, mesmerized all with her elegance, poise and beauty. Known for combining her influence in the world of cinema with her commitment to environmental and social causes, Dia has consistently used her public platform to champion issues close to her heart.

Advertisement

The afternoon witnessed the participation of FLO members, the city’s leading doctors, prominent influencers and distinguished women from different walks of life, who came together to walk the ramp and celebrate the essence of Indian fashion and femininity. Their participation added a personal and empowering dimension to the show, making it a celebration not just of couture, but of the women who shape the community.

Beyond the glamour and grandeur, Noor-E-Mehfil carried a meaningful social purpose. The funds generated through the fashion show will be utilised towards the education of underprivileged girls.

Advertisement

Aishni Sethi, Chairperson of FLO, who walked the ramp with Dia Mirza, said that FICCI FLO Ludhiana is committed to creating opportunities for women and girls.

“We are privileged to be a part of this mega event. Such events bring freshness and add confidence to one’s personality,” said Sanam Mehra, another FLO member.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts