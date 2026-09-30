Noor-E-Mehfil united Ludhiana women and Bollywood diva Dia Mirza in a celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage

Conceptualised around the theme, Where Heritage Meets New Horizons, the fashion show brought together the grandeur of couture, the richness of Indian craftsmanship and a strong message of women empowerment.

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Dia Mirza, the show-stopper at the event, mesmerized all with her elegance, poise and beauty. Known for combining her influence in the world of cinema with her commitment to environmental and social causes, Dia has consistently used her public platform to champion issues close to her heart.

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The afternoon witnessed the participation of FLO members, the city’s leading doctors, prominent influencers and distinguished women from different walks of life, who came together to walk the ramp and celebrate the essence of Indian fashion and femininity. Their participation added a personal and empowering dimension to the show, making it a celebration not just of couture, but of the women who shape the community.

Beyond the glamour and grandeur, Noor-E-Mehfil carried a meaningful social purpose. The funds generated through the fashion show will be utilised towards the education of underprivileged girls.

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Aishni Sethi, Chairperson of FLO, who walked the ramp with Dia Mirza, said that FICCI FLO Ludhiana is committed to creating opportunities for women and girls.

“We are privileged to be a part of this mega event. Such events bring freshness and add confidence to one’s personality,” said Sanam Mehra, another FLO member.