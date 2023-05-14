Nora Fatehi shows Rema 'how India does Afro beats', makes him dance to 'Naach meri rani' in this viral video

Chandigarh, May 14
Nigerian singer Rema aka Divine Ikubor's, who is the man behind smashing hit song 'Calm Down', has began his much-anticipated three-city debut tour in India. After performing in Delhi on May 12, yesterday he performed in Mumbai to a packed audience. Several videos from the power-house show are doing the rounds on social media.
Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi joined the Nigerian singing sensation Rema during his performance and the two set the stage on fire. Their video, where Nora Fatehi makes Rema dance to her popular track 'Naach meri rani' has gone viral
In the video, the two can be seen grooving to Guru Randhawa's 'Naach meri rani', which turns out to be India's Afro beats song. As Nora takes the stage, she says, 'Now we are about to show Rema how India does Afro beats'. she then asks the audience, 'Are you ready'.
The two then begin to shake a leg on the song and clearly Rema learns the hook step and matches Nora's energy.
During his gig in Mumbai, Rema also holds the Indian flag. Dressd in uber cool outfit by Manish Malhotra, as he waved the flag, he greeted Mumbaikars by saying, 'Kasa kay Mumbai?' leaving the crown all charged up, rooting for the singer.
Rema is scheduled to perform in Hyderabad on May 14.
