Nora Fatehi to collaborate with Nicki Minaj for official FIFA 2022 anthem

Mumbai, November 10

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi will be lending her voice along with International rapper Nicki Minaj for the official football anthem - 'Light the Sky' for FIFA World Cup 2022.

Joining the leagues of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the global sensation had earlier featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem, which premiered on YouTube on October 7.

Representing India at one of the most prestigious football tournaments globally is a big feat in itself.

Nora will also be performing live at the FIFA World Cup this month which makes her the only actor to represent India at the event.

The actress is expected to sing in Hindi at the marquee event.

IANS