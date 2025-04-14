DT
Home / Entertainment / Nostalgia alert!

Nostalgia alert!

Neetu Kapoor recalls her engagement with Rishi Kapoor
ANI
Updated At : 09:16 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Singh during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, in Mumbai, Friday, March 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI03_31_2023_000297B)
Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, time and again, treats fans of late star Rishi Kapoor to his priceless and vintage pictures from the past. This Sunday was no exception.

Neetu took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback black-and-white photo of herself with Rishi Kapoor on Instagram Stories, reflecting on her engagement.

“Was engaged on this day in 1979 (two hearts emoji) time flies,” she captioned the post.

In the black and white picture, the young couple smiled as they looked away from the camera. Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980, and were blessed with two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. Back in the 70s and 80s, the couple starred in several hits together like Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Besharam, and more, inspiring generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

