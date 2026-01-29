‘Not a lot of stuff were offered’: Rannvijay Singha opens up on receiving fewer acting roles

TV personality and actor Rannvijay Singha has opened up about receiving fewer acting roles in recent times, adding that he consciously chose to wait for the right project.

Speaking to ANI, Rannvijay Singha said, "I watch a lot of shows that are made. The ones that I watch, I feel like I'd love to work with these people - the creators of those shows. I don't want to do everything that's thrown at me but there's not a lot of stuff that's also offered to me, which is the honest truth. It took me time because I wanted to do that right thing."

Reflecting on his journey, Rannvijay said he once considered enrolling in an acting course.

"After all the experiences, I once asked a director if I should do an acting course and learn somewhere. He told me, 'The more you live, the more experiences you have in your life, the more people you interact with, and the more you observe, it helps an actor," he said, adding that his role as a father in real life guided him in the journey.

"Being a father, being scared of losing people, being vulnerable, and interacting helped," he said.

Rannvijay Singha, who will be soon seen in Sudip Sharma's directorial 'Kohrra Season 2', also revealed his long-time wish to work with the director.

"You have certain people that you want to work with. I got that opportunity. The test came and I didn't just do it but I looked at it, I read it and I said I'm going to do it in 6-7 days when I'm fully ready. I was hoping to get the part," the actor shared.

The trailer for 'Kohrra 2' was unveiled on Thursday, giving a closer glimpse at the character of Rannvijay Singha, who essays the husband of a murdered woman.

He also appears to be among the suspects in the murder investigation.

Also featuring are actors Barun Sobti and Mona Singh as police officers.

The show is set to release on February 11 on Netflix.