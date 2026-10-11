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Home / Entertainment / “Not an AI-friendly actor’: Nicolas Cage criticises Amazon, says he may not work with studio again

“Not an AI-friendly actor’: Nicolas Cage criticises Amazon, says he may not work with studio again

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PTI
Updated At : 05:55 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Cast member Nicolas Cage poses during a photocall for the film "The Surfer" presented as part of midnight screenings at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
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Actor Nicolas Cage has criticised Amazon over its alleged use of artificial intelligence, saying he refused to sign a waiver allowing the technology to be used on his series Spider-Noir and may not work with the studio again.

Cage made the remarks during a panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, where he also hinted that he would feature in the upcoming fifth season of HBO's crime anthology series True Detective, "Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of USD 50 billion invested in OpenAI. I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it's like, connect those dots! I'm not a member of their club. I didn't sign the waiver to let him use AI on Spider Noir. I'm probably not going to be working with that studio again, but that's okay," Cage said.

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Spider-Noir, based on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir comics, features Cage as Ben Reilly, a seasoned private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to confront his past as the city's only superhero following a personal tragedy. It was released in May on Amazon's streaming service Prime Video.

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The live-action series was cancelled by the streamer after one season last month despite it receiving 11 Emmy nominations, the highest number among the streamer's programmes that year.

Cage, however, said he was keen to explore more television projects and revealed that his next assignment could be the fifth season of True Detective. "My agent's out there somewhere listening. That's okay that I'm the first to announce that, right?" he quipped.

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True Detective, created by Nic Pizzolatto, is an anthology crime drama in which each season follows a different investigation and set of characters. The series debuted in 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the lead roles. Its most recent instalment, True Detective: Night Country, starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis and was led by creator-director Issa Lopez.

The actor also spoke about his interest in collaborating with emerging Gen Z filmmakers, citing Kane Parsons, who transitioned from YouTube filmmaking to Hollywood with the horror film Backrooms. "I got to get with these young directors who are Gen Z, and they're going at it their own way, whether it's through the YouTube culture or whatever it is. They're doing it from scratch and by hand. I want to get with that," Cage said. — PTI

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