Not here to stay

Actress Jameela Jamil, who has previously battled an eating disorder, hates the slogan “no pain, no gain” because she doesn’t believe exercise should be viewed as punishment and says the quick fix for losing weight is “not sustainable.” She said, “It’s been quite heartbreaking, watching such an extraordinary rise of unhealthy attitudes towards bodies again after it felt like so much progress had been made.”
The She Hulk star said of injections such as celebrity favourite Ozempic: “It’s not sustainable. I think as quickly as it came in, it’s gonna go out again.” The Legendary star is an advocate for body neutrality.
