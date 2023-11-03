Not in good taste

IANS

Schitt’s Creek actress Emily Hampshire, who played Stevie Budd in the award-winning sitcom, has apologised after receiving backlash for dressing up, along with a friend, as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for Halloween.

Hampshire dressed as Depp with fake tattoos, a drawn-on moustache and holding a bottle of wine, while her friend impersonated a crying Heard.

She posted the photo on Instagram, captioned ‘Happy Halloween’, flanked by two pumpkins, which she has since deleted amid a torrent of criticism on social media. She replaced the post with her apology.

“I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done,” Hampshire wrote.

“For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe. Domestic abuse is never, ever funny. These are real issues with real people and I really regret my actions. In the future I will do better. I’m so sorry,” she added.

A Virginia jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages against Heard over the 2018 op-ed she wrote for ‘The Washington Post’ that claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse.

The civil jury later added $2 million in damages to Heard in her counterclaim.