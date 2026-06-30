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Home / Entertainment / 'Not out of danger', Jasmine Bhasin on getting diagnosed with terminal ileitis

'Not out of danger', Jasmine Bhasin on getting diagnosed with terminal ileitis

'I will return to India and continue my treatment,'says the Actor

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:46 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Actor Jasmine Bhasin. Image Credit/Instagram/@jasminbhasin2806
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Actor Jasmine Bhasin shared a health update with her fans and followers after getting diagnosed with terminal ileitis and said she is not "out of the danger zone".

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Terminal ileitis is the inflammation of the terminal ileum-the final section of the small intestine that connects to the large intestine. The actor was admitted to the hospital on June 28 in Dubai.

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Bhasin, known for her roles in projects such as "Tashan-e-Ishq" and "Carry on Jattiye", among others, shared a video on her Instagram story on Monday.

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"A lot of you are really concerned and need an update about my health. So, I didn't get medical clearance, and I wasn't 'fit to fly' as per my hospital because I am still not out of the danger zone," she said in the video.

The actor said she will return to India and continue her treatment. "But, home is home. Somehow, they have stabilised me with injections, and right now I am at the airport. I'll be going to another hospital and get admitted to continue my treatment in India," she said.

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Her last work is "Badnaam", which released in 2025.

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