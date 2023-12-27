Not parts, whole 2023 was best: Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai, December 27
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who reclaimed his 'King of Bollywood' title in 2023 with three consecutive hits in "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki", on Wednesday said the whole year was the best for him.
The actor held an #AskSRK session with his fans on X as the comedy drama completed a week of its release. It has earned over Rs 250 crore in gross box office collections since its debut last Thursday.
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, "Dunki" is a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love. The film is Shah Rukh's third release for 2023 after "Pathaan" and "Jawan". When a fan asked what part of 2023 was best, Shah Rukh replied: "Not parts the whole 2023 was best!!"
The 58-year-old actor also answered which was the hardest and the most demanding film for him among "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki".
"When u have to deal with varied emotions it's always more of a work for an actor. So Dunki it is (sic)" he said.
There is no bigger gift than entertaining people, Shah Rukh said in another post.
"Dunki", based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.
