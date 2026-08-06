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Home / Entertainment / Not 'Suit Suit' or a trip to Lahore: Guru Randhawa's new single 'FINE SHYT' takes a ‘slang’ turn

Not 'Suit Suit' or a trip to Lahore: Guru Randhawa's new single 'FINE SHYT' takes a ‘slang’ turn

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:14 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Guru Randhawa drops latest single 'Fine Shyt'
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If you are expecting another peppy ‘Suit Suit’ or the catchy ‘Lahore’, Guru Randhawa's latest release ‘FINE SHYT’ might catch you off guard. The singer has traded familiar Punjabi pop flavours for a quirky, satirical take on corporate culture and Internet slang.

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Randhawa’s latest drop is a high-energy number, adopting the ultimate Internet slang—Fine Shit— for top-tier confidence, aura and style.

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The vibrant music video leans heavily into digital-first star power, featuring a powerhouse lineup of top-tier female creators and professional Internet dance sensations, including Ruhee Dosani, Divinity Bisht, Arshia Sinha, RaemaGrover, Darlene Laura and Mehar Kaur. The collaboration honours Randhawa’s long-standing industry reputation for launching new faces and providing them with a massive global platform. Together, the ensemble takes over a fictional office space, transforming it from a standard corporate cubicle into an electric playground of high-octane choreography.

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‘FINE SHYT’ is built around boss girl themes. The music video serves as a satirical take on the mundane realities of the 9-to-5 grind, positioning itself as some high-energy celebration of independent women.

On the plus side, the project reportedly had an all-women crew behind the camera. Industry heavyweights including Prabhjot Kaur, Gunika Talwar and Rinku Jazz Funk Artist, spearheaded the entire making and filming of the single.

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Framing its comedic tone from the very first frame, the music video opens with a bold, campy satire disclaimer. Randhawa delivers a direct, tongue-in-cheek message to his audience regarding the video's over-the-top, fictional workplace environment - “As always all artists in this video are above 18, including me. This video is a work of fiction, camp, and satire. Highly advise you don't try this at your actual 9-to-5 unless you want to be permanently banned from the office by HR. No corporate policies were harmed.”

The Slowly Slowly hitmaker, Randhawa states, “With ‘FINE SHYT’, we wanted to capture that high-energy, top-tier Gen Z confidence and bring it into a fun, stylized boardroom setting. We have an incredible all-women crew driving things behind the camera, and sharing the screen with phenomenal creators has been an absolute blast. It’s a light-hearted project dedicated to independent women who bring their absolute best to everything they do."

‘FINE SHYT’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wG4C42JhN4&list=RD9wG4C42JhN4&start_radio=1 is available now on all major music streaming platforms.

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