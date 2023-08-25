IANS

Supermodel Heidi Klum has slammed reports suggesting that she only eats 900 calories a day, commenting that ‘there really is no real journalism anymore’.

The 50-year-old former ‘Victoria’s Secret Angel’ shut down claims about her eating habit via Instagram Story. In a video, she could be heard saying: “I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories.”

“One, I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life,” the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model clarified.

She went on to state: “And don’t believe everything that you read, So, I don’t count my calories. People just make up stories, one person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it,” the former Project Runway star continued.

