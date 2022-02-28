Nothing is impossible for a determined woman, believes Vijayendra Kumeria

In real life, actor Vijayendra Kumeria is the opposite of his character in the show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye where he plays a charming and successful, yet deceitful TV producer named Armaan Oberoi.
Armaan is a two-faced character who presents a pleasant side to everyone while also being a manipulator who does not regard women as equals. He subscribes to the belief that women should not be ambitious or work after marriage. Unlike his character Armaan, in real life Vijayendra Kumeria expresses his support for women who want to work regardless of their marital status.
The actor says, “My character in the show is a man who comes across as a progressive thinker. He does, however, have a dark side. In real life, I am the total opposite of my character. I am a firm believer that women have all the right to turn their dreams into reality. They have the same right to choose their careers as men, and I don’t believe that any woman should be bound by any kind of relationship, even a marriage! Nothing is too difficult for a determined woman. I believe that with the right support and encouragement, we can bring change in society, which is the need of the hour.”
