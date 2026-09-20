‘Nothing is wrong with my health’, says Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a note on his social media and said nothing is wrong with his health following the release of the misleading “Bigg Boss 20” promo.

The promo of the reality show featured the actor experiencing a sudden health scare on stage, which made his fans worried.

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The actor, who has been the host of 17 seasons of the show, said the makers had cut the promo in such a way, which was later rectified.

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He shared a post on his Instagram story on Saturday and apologised on the behalf of the makers of the show.

“Nothing is wrong with my health. The ‘Bigg Boss’ promo should not have been cut the way it was cut,” he wrote.

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“I am sorry about how the promo was cut. Guess it is the format that they use in promoting the shows, I apologise on their behalf,” he added.

The actor thanked the makers of the show for the changes in the promo. “Bigg Boss” have rectified it. Thank you ‘Bigg Boss,” he wrote.

Khan will next feature in “Maatrubhumi”. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also features Chitrangada Singh alongside the actor.

It revolves around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.