Now watch ‘Kantara’ in Hindi

Kantara (Hindi) is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 9. Director, writer and actor Rishab Shetty says, “I am absolutely thrilled that Kantara (Hindi) is coming on Netflix. It is great to see our story reach global audiences across over 190 countries. The film showcases a never-seen-before culture and Shiva’s fight for his nature and village, making Netflix the perfect service to showcase a story as diverse as Kantara.”

Producer Vijay Kiragandur, Hombale Films, says, “Thrilled to share that global audiences can experience Hombale Films’ divine story Kantara in Hindi on Netflix. Our mission is to showcase our culture to the world through our films. Netflix, with an audience base across over 190 countries, is the perfect partner for our mission.” The film will also be available in English-dubbed version.