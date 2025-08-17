DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Noyonika Sengupta is battle-ready

Noyonika Sengupta is battle-ready

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:02 AM Aug 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kajol
Advertisement

It’s the year of Kajol and we are not complaining! In a quirky video released by JioHotstar, she announced the return of the much-anticipated Season 2 of The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha.

Advertisement

Noyonika Sengupta, brought to life by Kajol, has now found her footing in the ruthless world of law as she battles new challenges, impossible choices and shocking betrayals. Stay tuned as this season, the courtroom is just one of many battlegrounds! The Trial S2 will release on JioHotstar on September 19.

Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey and Karanvir Sharma.

Advertisement

Kajol, who returns as Noyonika Sengupta, shares, “Professionally, it has been an incredibly enriching year for me. I’ve had the chance to explore a range of characters and stories and among them, Noyonika remains close to my heart. From being an underdog in the first season to having found her own footing in the cut-throat legal world, I’ve loved stepping back into her shoes. It’s been a labour of love.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts