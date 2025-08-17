Noyonika Sengupta is battle-ready

It’s the year of Kajol and we are not complaining! In a quirky video released by JioHotstar, she announced the return of the much-anticipated Season 2 of The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha.

Noyonika Sengupta, brought to life by Kajol, has now found her footing in the ruthless world of law as she battles new challenges, impossible choices and shocking betrayals. Stay tuned as this season, the courtroom is just one of many battlegrounds! The Trial S2 will release on JioHotstar on September 19.

Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey and Karanvir Sharma.

Kajol, who returns as Noyonika Sengupta, shares, “Professionally, it has been an incredibly enriching year for me. I’ve had the chance to explore a range of characters and stories and among them, Noyonika remains close to my heart. From being an underdog in the first season to having found her own footing in the cut-throat legal world, I’ve loved stepping back into her shoes. It’s been a labour of love.”