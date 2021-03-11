Nude pics case: Actor Ranveer Singh seeks more time to join probe

Mumbai, August 21
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has sought more time to join the investigation in the case of the nude photographs registered against him, police said on Sunday.
Singh was summoned to record his statement on August 22 in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him at the Chembur police station.
Singh has requested that he be given some time to appear before the police and join the investigation, a police official said.
Personnel of the Chembur police station on August 12 visited Singh's residence to serve him a notice to join the probe, but they were informed that he was not in Mumbai and scheduled to return on August 16.
The FIR was registered against Singh at Chembur police station last month based on a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-profit organization.
The actor “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs,” the complaint claimed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...