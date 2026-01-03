DT
Home / Entertainment / Nupur Sanon announces engagement with Stebin Ben, calls it ‘easiest yes’

Nupur Sanon announces engagement with Stebin Ben, calls it ‘easiest yes’

Sanon, sister of Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, uploads a series of pictures on her Instagram handle from the proposal  

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:45 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon. Via Instagram
Actor and singer Nupur Sanon shared a series of pictures on her social media on Saturday as she got engaged to Stebin Ben of “Sahiba” fame.

Sanon, who is the sister of Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram handle from the proposal.

The first picture featured Ben on his knees as he proposed, with people holding “Will You Marry Me” charts at the back. There were also close-up pictures of the ring.

Ben opted for dark blue formals while Sanon wore a light blue halter dress adorned with pink flowers.

The actor said the proposal was the easiest ‘yes’ for her. “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say,” she wrote in the caption.

Sanon and Ben, both 32, have been often spotted together since 2023, but the duo never confirmed their relationship in public. In December 2025, there were reports of Sanon and Ben planning to tie the knot in Udaipur. There is confirmation on the same.

