Nupur Sanon marries Stebin Ben in dreamy Christian wedding among close friends, family

Nupur Sanon marries Stebin Ben in dreamy Christian wedding among close friends, family

The couple is expected to fulfil the ‘pheras’ in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday

ANI
Udaipur, Updated At : 10:27 AM Jan 11, 2026 IST
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben. Via Instagram
Long-time couple Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are now officially husband and wife. The couple got married in a Christian ceremony on Saturday, surrounded by their close friends and family members, confirmed a source close to the couple.

It was followed by a cocktail party in the evening.

Actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who were among the guests at the wedding, took to their Instagram stories and offered glimpses from the Udaipur venue. They were dressed in day gowns as they attended Nupur and Stebin’s wedding ceremony.

Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, also shared a picture, showing him posing with film producer Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik, both known for their recent works with Kriti.

Adding more to the buzz, celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover shared glimpses from the wedding celebrations. Celebrity makeup artist Aasif Ahmed also appeared to be present at the grand wedding celebrations.

In one of the pictures, Aasif could be posing in front of a mirror adorned with white flowers and greenery. Nupur and Stebin’s names could be seen inscribed on the mirror as well.

Meanwhile, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s pre-wedding festivities were nothing short of a Bollywood spectacle. Held in a lavish pink setting, the Sangeet ceremony saw the dance floor come alive with energy and joy. Nupur, her sister Kriti Sanon, and other close friends set the stage on fire with their moves.

In a key highlight, Kriti and her mother performed “Dil Tu Jaan Tu” for the couple, followed by a high-energy performance by the “Mimi” actor and her “Arjun Patiala” co-star Varun Sharma on the Lollipop song, the source shared.

For the Haldi ceremony, the couple made a cheerful entry to popular Hindi songs, which was followed by a round of games, dance, music, and more. Many of their close friends and family members were present at the celebrations, including producer Raghav Sharma and actor Varun Sharma.

Photos and videos from the festivities are already going viral, and fans can’t get enough of the glimpses.

But the celebrations don’t stop there!

The couple is expected to fulfil the ‘pheras’ in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday.

As the wedding celebrations continue, fans and well-wishers have flooded social media platforms with love for the newlyweds, as many eagerly await the official pictures.

