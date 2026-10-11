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Home / Entertainment / Nushrratt Bharuccha shares first social media update after Bali accident, says picture abhi baaki hai

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares first social media update after Bali accident, says picture abhi baaki hai

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ANI
Updated At : 05:32 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha shared her first social media update with fans after suffering a spinal fracture in an accident in Bali earlier this month.  The actress, who was brought back to Mumbai for further treatment, posted a picture on Saturday, giving fans a glimpse of her recovery.

Nushrratt shared an Instagram Story featuring an empty reclining wheelchair placed near a large window, with the sun setting outside. Along with the picture, she shared a short message about how the accident had changed her view of life.

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“Been chasing sunsets forever, And just like that…my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost,” she wrote.

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The post marks her first personal update since news of her injury came out.

Nushrratt had travelled to Bali for work, but the trip later turned into a work-cum-holiday. During her stay, she met with an accident and suffered a spinal fracture. Her team later confirmed that she was admitted to a hospital in Bali and was under medical observation.

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Following the accident, her team shared an update on her health and said that arrangements were being made to bring her back to Mumbai by air ambulance for further treatment.

“At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery,” read the statement from her team.

The statement also said that the actress would need time to rest and recover following the injury and surgery. Her work commitments over the next few weeks were expected to be affected. The team also asked people to respect her privacy while she focused on her treatment.

On the work front, Nushrratt was last seen in Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, directed by G. Ashok and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films. — ANI

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