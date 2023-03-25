Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan are overjoyed '2 chhoriis' as they wrap 'Chhorii 2'

Chandigarh, March 25
It's a wrap to Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan's 'Chhorii 2' and the two actors are over the moon about it.
As they wrap up the shooting of the horror flick, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan can be seen jumping in joy, hugging each other to celebrate their work.
Soha, on Instagram, shared a video of the two jumping in happiness, which ends with photos of them smiling.
She captioned the post, "2 chhoriis very happy to wrap chhorii 2 #chhorii2 #postershoot #[email protected] @furia_vishal @abundantiaent."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Vishal Furia, who helmed 'Chhorii' in 2021, returns to the director's seat in the sequel.
The sequel is set to pick up Sakshi's (Nushrratt Bharuccha) story from where it left in the original and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters.
Nushrratt, who will return to play the role of the protagonist in the sequel of the film, Sakshi, earlier said, "I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2."
The official release date of the film is still awaited.
'Chhorii 2' is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films. An Abundantia Entertainment and Psych production, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Jack Davis and Vikram Malhotra and directed by Vishal Furia.
