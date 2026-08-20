'Nyomica ke papa!': Lin Laishram pens heartwarming birthday note for Randeep Hooda

Lin Laishram shared a heartfelt birthday message for her husband, actor Randeep Hooda, affectionately addressing him as "Nyomica ke Papa" in a social media post.

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The tribute was accompanied by a beautiful carousel of private family photographs, capturing intimate chapters of their lives. Among the standout images was a tender, nostalgic throwback of Randeep gently cradling Lin's baby bump during her pregnancy with their daughter, Nyomica.

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Alongside playful birthday wishes, Laishram expressed her hopes for many more adventures and shared experiences with Randeep.

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In her message, Laishram humorously wished that Hooda's ice cream bowl "always be bottomless" and that he "never have to count the calories." She also wished for many more adventures, jungle homes and moments of wandering through farms together.

"May your life always be filled with abundance, good friends, happy family, laughter, and lots of love," Laishram wrote, adding, "Here's to all the places we've been, all the memories we've made, and all the places still waiting for us." Randeep Hooda and Laishram married on November 29, 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Nyomica Hooda, on March 10, 2026.