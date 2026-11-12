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Home / Entertainment / 'O Saathi Re': Imtiaz Ali explores unequal love, complex relationships in new Netflix series

'O Saathi Re': Imtiaz Ali explores unequal love, complex relationships in new Netflix series

To premiere on December 4

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 01:19 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar, O Saathi Re follows layered characters as they navigate the imbalances that can exist within love.
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This December, Netflix brings to its audience O Saathi Re, a series premiering December 4. Created, written and showrun by Imtiaz Ali, and directed by Arif Ali, this Window Seat Films production stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal in an exploration of complex emotions and a relationship in which love was never equal.

Produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar, O Saathi Re follows layered characters as they navigate the imbalances that can exist within love. From finding identity and personal desires to power dynamics within relationships and the delicate balance between understanding and letting go, the series presents a mature take on love that goes beyond conventional romance.

Speaking about the series, Imtiaz Ali shares, “O Saathi Re is a modern romantic show with a vintage heart. Sometimes, love surprises you by showing itself in the most unexpected corners. This is the story of the growth of affection in a divorcing couple. Affection has a throbbing heart, love is beautiful, but a relationship can be unequal. To be a matched couple can often be a burden. In O Saathi Re, we see that while love is yearning, dreaming and getting together, it can also be the process of letting go.”

“The characters are multi-layered and lifelike, which is why we went for the highest grade of actors. The cast, headlined by Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, negotiates steep curves and sensitive moments in the captainship of Arif Ali, the director. We’ve had a wonderful run of partnership with Netflix with the experiences of She and Amar Singh Chamkila. We couldn’t have conceived this series without them. We present O Saathi Re with love and hope people like it.”

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Known for creating some of Indian cinema's most memorable love stories through films such as Main Vaapas Aaunga, Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha and Love Aaj Kal, Imtiaz brings a new dimension to the genre with O Saathi Re. With its exploration of contemporary relationships through his distinctive storytelling lens and Arif Ali’s deft direction, O Saathi Re promises an evocative addition to Netflix's diverse slate of Indian stories.

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