October 2026 horror releases: Scary movies and series to watch

October has a habit of turning the release schedule spooky, and this year is no exception. Here are 10 films and shows, in the order they arrive, for anyone who wants their Halloween build-up on screen.

Carrie (Prime Video, Oct 7): Prom night is coming, and nobody will forget it. Summer H. Howell plays Carrie, caught under a domineering mother (Samantha Sloyan), in Mike Flanagan's eight-episode Stephen King reimagining.

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Other Mommy (theatres, Oct 9): Bela, just eight, is stuck in a house where her parents' marriage is falling apart. Something she names "Other Mommy" slips out of her closet, and its attention turns menacing, putting the whole family at risk.

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Bokshi (theatres, Oct 9): Strange events keep piling up, and disturbing secrets surface. Prasanna Bisht and Shernaz Patel anchor a supernatural mystery that cares more about the puzzle than cheap scares.

Crawlers (theatres, Oct 16): A routine lockdown takes a creepy turn when an apartment block gets overrun by venomous spiders, leaving its residents scrambling for a way out.

Nayyi Navelli (theatres, Oct 16): Yami Gautam plays a bride in the early days of her marriage. It is a comic scare set in Meerut, where local legend does the haunting.

Clayface (theatres, Oct 23): Director James Watkins follows Matt Hagen, a film star whose fall turns him into a monster hungry for revenge.

Kaali Kheti (theatres, Oct 23): Haris Imtiyaz Khan writes and directs this village horror, with Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar in the cast. Farmland, usually a symbol of survival, becomes the source of dread as a family is dragged back to old truths it buried. The director also frames it as a dark mirror held up to society.

Whalefall (theatres, Oct 16): One dive, then darkness. Austin Abrams plays a scuba diver swallowed alive by a sperm whale. Trapped inside its belly, he must escape before his oxygen runs out. Josh Brolin is also a part of this claustrophobic thriller.

418 (theatres, Oct 23): This psychological chiller releases in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. Prashanth Neel presents it and Mythri Movie Makers back it. The trouble centres on a walled-off room at a medical college in a village.

Dexter: Resurrection, Season 2 (Paramount+, Oct 30): Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) returns to New York, where a midlife crisis collides with two deadly killers—the New York Ripper and the Five Borough Killer. As Halloween approaches, Miami’s original monster finds himself facing a dangerous new chapter.

Whether you watch in a packed theatre or alone on the sofa, these stories are made to unsettle you. So pace yourself, check the closets before bed, and don't ignore any strange noise after midnight. Happy haunting.