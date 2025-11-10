Odia film on global stage

Bindusagar, one of the most awaited Odia films in recent years, has been selected for its World Premiere at the 56th Edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. Produced by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon One Films, the film will debut as part of the prestigious Gala Presentation at IFFI 2025 — a milestone not just for its creators, but for Odia cinema itself.

Directed by Abhishek Swain and written by Abhishek Das, Bindusagar’s entry into IFFI 2025 signals a growing recognition of Odia stories in the wider cinematic landscape.

The film features a strong ensemble cast — Prakruti Mishra, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Sonalli Sharmisstha and Satya Ranjan, alongside veteran performers Sukant Rath, Robin Das and Pranab Rath

Bindusagar will be released in theatres early 2026.