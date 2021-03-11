Of Babas & Boys

This week belongs to the Deol brothers. While Bobby Deol’s Aashram 3 will premiere on OTT this week, Abhay Deol’s movie Jungle Cry will also release on the same day. Here’s the list of top releases on web this week:

June 3: Aashram Season 3 on MX Player

The show picks up from the last season where Baba Nirala has become fearless. Now, his lust for power has been accentuated, making him unstoppable. He believes he’s God. Directed by Prakash Jha, the show stars Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Esha Gupta and others.

June 3: Jungle Cry on Lionsgate Play

This film is based on the inspiring true story of 12 underprivileged and orphan children from Kalinga Institute in Odisha. It follows the journey of these children who went on to win the prestigious U14 Rugby World Cup in England.

Directed by Sagar Ballary, the film features Abhay Deol, Emily Shah and others. It also features cameos by some of the top names in the sport, including referee Nigel Owens, Wales and British Lions fly-half Phil Bennett, and Colin Charvis, former captain of Wales.

June 3: The Boys Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.