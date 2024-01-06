Of dignity and divinity

A musical extravaganza is set to captivate audiences worldwide as the song Kamli makes its global premiere, featuring the mesmerising voices of Afsana Khan and Vikram Sahney, accompanied by the soulful music of renowned composer Dr Zeus.
This rendition of the 18th-century Punjabi Sufi saint Bulleh Shah’s Kalam carries a profound message for the youth of today – ‘Say no to drugs.’
The song, dedicated to the vibrant and energetic youth, encourages a healthy and drug-free lifestyle. The poetic verse weaves a narrative that urges everyone to embrace the divine within humanity, uphold human dignity, and transcend the divisions that separate us.
