Of twists and turns

Isha Sharma, who essays the role of Pahminna in Sony SAB’s Pashminna — Dhaage Mohobbat Ke, said this week will be a roller-coaster ride for the viewers. “As an artiste, I’m thrilled to bring these intense moments to life and share in anticipation what fate holds for our characters.

Shooting the landslide episode was challenging, but the scenes translated well on screen. It would be interesting for the fans to see how Pashminna’s life will take a turn after her father comes into the picture.”

Hiten Tejwani, who essays the role of Avinash, said, “Avinash has a past attached to Kashmir, he has left everything behind and moved to Mumbai. Now he refuses to give his blood to Pashminna as he doesn’t want any more connections with Kashmir.”