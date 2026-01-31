DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / Entertainment / "Oh my God, I'll miss him so much": Aditi Rao Hydari on Arijit Singh playback exit, believes he will do something "incredible"

Actress says creators never stop creating, believes Arijit’s love for music will live on beyond films

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 03:44 PM Jan 31, 2026 IST
Aditi Rao Hydari. File photo.
When Arijit Singh announced that he was stepping away from playback singing, it really hit hard. For millions of fans, it felt like they were losing a piece of the soundtrack to their lives.

For years, the 'Mast Magan' singer's voice had been the background music to people's love stories, heartbreaks, long drives, and so much more. So, when he announced that he wouldn't be taking on new playback singing gigs anymore, it hit harder than expected.

It wasn't just his fans who felt it; Bollywood felt it too. Singers, actors, and musicians began reacting to his decision, with the latest being Aditi Rao Hydari.

Speaking to ANI, the 'Heeramandi' actress admitted she would miss the singer, but not in a dramatic way. Aditi said she believes Arijit is the kind of creator who never really stops. The actress went on to add that although he may no longer be recording for films, she feels the "dream" and the love for creating will never leave him.

"Oh my God, I love Arijit Singh. He'll be missed. I'll miss him so much. I'll miss his voice. But, you know, I believe that an artist is always an artist. A creator is always a creator. And anything can happen. But the power, the will, the dream, the love to create stays within you. And a creator will always create. So, he will always sing," she told ANI.

"Whether he's singing in a forest to the birds or he's singing for us, you know, he's singing. He's singing somewhere. And I think that's beautiful. And he will create, and he will do something incredible," she added.

Arijit recently lent his voice to Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Sethupathi's latest release, 'Gandhi Talks' on the song "Sunhari Kirne," with music by AR Rahman.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Arijit Singh have also collaborated on the song "Sooiyan" from the 2015 film 'Guddu Rangeela.' In this romantic track, Arijit Singh lent vocals alongside Chinmayi Sripada, while the music video featured Aditi opposite actor Amit Sadh.

