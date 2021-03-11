‘Okay to be judged’, says Simaran Kaur

Celebrities are often judged without them actually knowing the real reason. Agreeing to the same, Aggar Tum Na Hote actor Simaran Kaur feels that being judged is a part and parcel of the job. She says, “I think it is part of the deal. It is okay to be judged. Sometimes it does help you introspect and understand a few things too.”

She adds, “But I think if someone is in such a controversy, then, honesty, authenticity and maturity are your best friends. We need to be ready and learn how to deal with such things. I guess it is human nature to enjoy the attention. I think reactions should always be authentic. A mature response to most issues is best response rather than an impulsive one.”