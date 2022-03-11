Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 11

As Bhagwant Mann, the CM face of Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, won elections, good wishes started pouring in from new and the old knows.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma also took to Instagram to congratulate Bhagwant Mann for his historic win in the recently held Punjab assembly elections.

48-year-old Mann was a popular standup comedian before he stepped into politics.

Congratulating Bhagwant, Kapil on Instagram wrote: "History remember those who creates history. many congratulations to @bhagwantmann1 paji for his historic victory. you not only won the elections but also the heart of Punjab."

The comedian-host continued, “I pray to God that under your leadership Punjab will progress and achieve new heights. big hug. lots of love n respect ❤.” Along with the note, The Kapil Sharma Show host shared a picture of Mann at his wedding.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma had talked about Bhagwant Mann’s interest in politics. “Right from his first hit Kulfi Garma Garam in 1993, political satire was an essential part of his repertoire,” said the TV host, who grew up in Amritsar listening to Mann.

AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann won from Dhuri Assembly seat by a margin of over 58,000 votes.

