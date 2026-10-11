The 1990s of Indian cinema is an evergreen era, and there are no two ways about it! More than just delivering iconic films and songs, it also brought up some of the most unmissable and remarkable stars to the forefront, who not only aced their acting game back then but are also going strong today!

Here's taking a look at pan-Indian actors of the golden era who are ruling hearts even today!

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Jackie Shroff: Jackie Shroff has built himself an illustrious career spanning decades. His filmography boasts iconic movies of all time, which has earned him the label of one of the most versatile actors of all time, and he continues to spread his charm even today. In recent times too, Jackie essayed pivotal roles and re-established his stance as a power-packed performer. After leaving the audience stunned with his role in Singham Again, the actor enthralled them with Baby John, Housefull 5, Welcome To The Jungle and more.

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Rajinikanth: When it comes to Rajinikanth, there is no one definition that could do justice to the legendary star. After dominating an entire era, the actor continues to rule the industry with the same charm he carried back then. From Darbar, Jailer, and Coolie to the upcoming Jailer 2 and Dharman, Rajinikanth is continually fueling his legacy.

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Suniel Shetty: Suniel Shetty is a gem in the treasure of versatile actors, who does not fail to etch a mark among the audience with his remarkable films. Throughout his starry filmography, the actor has defined 'actor' by pulling off challenging roles like no other. Even today, Shetty grabs the limelight for his magnetic screen presence and unmissable aura!

Kamal Haasan: Ever since Kamal Haasan stepped into Indian cinema, there has been no stopping this legend. After ruling decades of cinema, the actor continues to keep the ball rolling with Kalki 2898 AD, Leo, Indian 2, Vikram and several others, that prove - he’s been a legend, he continues to remain a legend.

Ajay Devgn: Throughout decades of powerful filmography, Ajay Devgn has truly emerged as the Singham of Bollywood. The actor is redefining Bollywood to a whole new level. From showcasing his action-hero avatar to ruling the box office, Ajay Devgn has proven to be one of the most impactful actors of all time!

Mohanlal: Mohanlal is one of the most outstanding actors that Indian cinema has ever witnessed. With several releases coming up even today, the actor keeps his legacy alive with titles like Khalifa, Drishyam 3, Patriot, Vrusshaba and several others.

Anil Kapoor: Ever since Anil Kapoor stepped into Bollywood, he has become synonymous with versatility. With the unmatchable ability to ace any role with impeccable charm, wit, and everything in between, Kapoor continues to sway the audience with his acting prowess even today.

Sunny Deol: Back in the 90s, Sunny Deol had won the hearts of the audience as Tara Singh, and even in 2023, the actor did it all over again with Gadar 2! Throughout his journey as an actor, Sunny has defined being an action hero with blends of an angry young man. However, he continues to rule hearts for his soft nature.

Sanjay Dutt: Sanjay Dutt has had an impressive Bollywood journey that makes it one for the books. His iconic films such as Munna Bhai MBBS, Khal Nayak, Vaastav: The Reality, and more have stood the test of time, only to be hailed as evergreen classics even today.

These actors have not only delivered iconic roles and films for the books but are also ruling Indian cinema as some of the most substantial actors of all time!