Omkar Kapoor lights up Aangan Aapno Kaa

Omkar Kapoor is making his television comeback with the Sony Sab’s heartwarming family drama, Aangan Aapno Kaa, bringing a breath of fresh air to the storyline. Stepping into the character of Dr Siddhant, a resilient and compassionate doctor with modern ideologies, he becomes a potential suitor for Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana), chosen by her father Jaidev. This intriguing addition promises to bring exciting new twists to Pallavi’s life and adds complexity to her budding romance with Akash (Samar Vermani).

The show is undeniably exploring a topic that is both unique and remarkably progressive. Siddhant’s character is going to contribute a refreshing and progressive dimension to the storyline.