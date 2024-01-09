Omkar Kapoor lights up Aangan Aapno Kaa

Omkar Kapoor is making his television comeback with the Sony Sab’s heartwarming family drama, Aangan Aapno Kaa, bringing a breath of fresh air to the storyline. Stepping into the character of Dr Siddhant, a resilient and compassionate doctor with modern ideologies, he becomes a potential suitor for Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana), chosen by her father Jaidev. This intriguing addition promises to bring exciting new twists to Pallavi’s life and adds complexity to her budding romance with Akash (Samar Vermani).
The show is undeniably exploring a topic that is both unique and remarkably progressive. Siddhant’s character is going to contribute a refreshing and progressive dimension to the storyline.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maldives tourism body condemns derogatory remarks against PM Modi, calls India 'closest neighbour'
Terming India as one of the closest neighbours and allies of...
Video: In broad daylight, '200 rounds' fired at Zira councillor’s house during wedding in Punjab's Ferozepur; police probe drug smuggling rivalry
ADGP says they have rounded up some suspects
2 Delhi Police officers die as their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonepat
The accident takes place around 11.30 pm on Monday
India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
The exclusive enclave will comprise 1,113 luxury residences ...
16 trains running late due to fog; Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
The IMD predicts that the maximum temperature is likely to h...