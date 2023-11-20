On a melodious note

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 14, will celebrate ‘Queens of 90’s’ in the presence of acclaimed singers Anuradha Paudwal and Sadhana Sargam. The veteran singers of the 90’s will grace the show alongside the judges — Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani.

Hailing from Kolkata, Shubhadeep Das, who has been raising the bar with each performance, will sing a soulful rendition of Adayein Bhi Hain Mohabbat Bhi Hai and Jab Se Tumko Dekha Hai Sanam from the movies Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and Damini, respectively.

Impressed with his overall style and delivery, Anuradha Paudwal said, “The songs made in that era were melodious. I feel so happy that this generation is singing this song so beautifully and in melody.”

Sadhana added, “I enjoyed this act so much, what a voice you have! I feel fortunate to witness this next generation of talented singers on Indian Idol.” She further revealed how her name was Sadhna Ganekar, but music composers Kalyanji–Anandji believed she should have a musical touch to her name, so the surname ‘Sargam’ was added!