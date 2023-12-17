On a thrilling journey

Get ready for an exciting movie night on &Pictures! They are bringing Bimbisara on December 23 at 7.30 pm for the first time on &Pictures. This special film, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, promises a unique cinematic experience.

With a compelling story, breathtaking scenes, and a fantastic cast, Bimbisara is a must-watch.

Embarking on an extraordinary journey, Bimbisara, the ruthless 500 BC king, is transported to 2023 through a magical mirror, bringing him face-to-face with the complexities of the modern world. The clash of timelines promises an extraordinary narrative filled with suspense and wonder.

As Bimbisara navigates the technological marvels and societal intricacies of the 21st century, his journey unfolds as a captivating tapestry of self-discovery. The magical mirror becomes a portal not just through time but into the depths of his character, forcing him to confront the consequences of his past actions.