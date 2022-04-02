On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 2

A beautiful picture with his younger son Bobby Deol was shared by actor Dharmendra on his official Twitter and Instagram handle.

But the caption “Ruhani Sukoon” that he wrote was what made the fan get emotional.

Dharmendra is very active on social media and time and again he keeps sharing moments from his life and clips from his movies.

In this picture, Dharmendra and Bobby are seen sleeping in a blue quilt. Bobby has his head close to his father's head. It seemed that both of them were in a confort zone with each other.

एक पिता और बेटे की सबसे खूबसूरत फोटो कितने सूकून से एक दूसरे के साथ सो रहे हैं पापा जी love you with more love tc 💚🤍💙💜💛🧡❤🌷☘🌾⚘🍀🌿🌺🌱🍁🌹🌲🌴🤝👋 pic.twitter.com/hn0wfeVdm3 — ब्रह्मा वृक्षदान धर्मेन्द्र फाउंडेशन (@praveendharm16) April 1, 2022

Bobby's smile is still the same. What a beautiful pic of great actors. pic.twitter.com/VhGIEMSji5 — Usha (@ushawrites) April 1, 2022