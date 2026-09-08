 On Asha Bhosle’s birth anniversary, her last film song unveiled at ‘Om Ka Hari’ music launch

The music launch of Om Ka Hari, directed by Harish Vyas and featuring Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha, marked a memorable day celebrating the film’s music and its place in cinematic history. The album carries a truly remarkable distinction, as it features legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s last recording for a feature film, adding immense emotional and historical significance to the occasion. What makes it more special that the music video has been released too of her last feature film song, titled Ae Meri zindagi, Tu Chupi Hain Kahan that also features the behind the scenes visuals of her recording the song for the film.

The music of Om Ka Hari brings together the film’s storytelling and a musical legacy that spans generations. The inclusion of Asha Bhosle’s final feature-film song recording makes the album a particularly treasured part of the project, giving audiences an opportunity to hear the legendary voice in a recording that holds a special place in the history of Indian cinema. The album also features songs sung by Amit Kumar son of late Legend Kishore Kumar, Paresh Pahuja and two songs sung by the lead actor Raghubir Yadav who performed the two songs in front of a live audience at the music launch event in Mumbai last evening.

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Actor Anshuman Jha, who stars in the film, said, “Before playlists had genres, Asha Ji was THE playlist. And having Asha ji sing for Om Ka Hari is something I don’t think we will ever be able to put into words. As we celebrate her birth-anniversary today, Ae Meri Zindagi launching today feels all the more special and almost feels almost serendipitous that we get to share this song with the world today on her Birth Anniversary. We feel deeply privileged that Om Ka Hari has a small, yet incredibly meaningful, place in her extraordinary musical journey.”

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For director Harish Vyas, the music of Om Ka Hari is closely connected to the emotional world of the film. Reflecting on the album and the privilege of having Asha Bhosle’s final feature-film recording as part of it, he said, “Launching this song on Asha ji’s birthday feels incredibly special. I feel blessed that Om Ka Hari gets to carry a little piece of her musical legacy forward. Today, we are not just releasing a song; we are celebrating Asha ji.”

Om Ka Hari promises to bring together a distinctive narrative and an equally memorable musical identity. The unveiling of Asha Bhosle’s final feature-film recording has given the album an added resonance, turning the music launch into more than just a promotional milestone, it has become a celebration of an extraordinary musical legacy. The film is set for its theatrical release on 18th September across cinemas in India.